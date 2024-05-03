Summit Financial LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 131.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,643,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,593,000 after purchasing an additional 117,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.