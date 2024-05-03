First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 4,349 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 169,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 81,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $168.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

