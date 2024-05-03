EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,671 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $131.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.