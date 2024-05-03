Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

