Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 706,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

