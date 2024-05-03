Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

NYSE NET traded down $14.09 on Friday, reaching $74.88. 4,368,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,329,866. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

