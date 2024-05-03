Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.12. 384,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 71.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

