Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $38.72. 6,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,171. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.