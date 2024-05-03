Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CWH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Up 4.2 %

CWH stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 111,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,594. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camping World by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 13.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.