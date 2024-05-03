Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

CLH stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.47. 15,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $210.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $23,999,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

