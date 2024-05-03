Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Earnings Beat

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 466,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 696,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,353 shares of company stock worth $1,309,536. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vita Coco by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 174,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 52,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Vita Coco by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 398,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

