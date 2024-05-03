Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 0.1%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.21 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 3,092,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,919,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.77.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,999,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

