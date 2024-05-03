TD Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.38 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 522.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

