Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $42.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $535.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Clearfield’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $1,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

