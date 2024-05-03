Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

