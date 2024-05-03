Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $156.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.31.

Shares of ICE opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

