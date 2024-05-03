Robert W. Baird Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $414.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $405.00 to $414.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.07 and its 200-day moving average is $372.82. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $296.45 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

