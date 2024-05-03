Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $219.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $198.78 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.