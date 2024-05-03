FY2024 EPS Estimates for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Decreased by B. Riley

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 8X8 in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

8X8 Stock Performance

EGHT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 79,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,301. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 494.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock valued at $81,979. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.