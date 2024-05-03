Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $6.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.46. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE AX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. 17,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,722 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,471,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

