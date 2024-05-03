Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.83 billion.

