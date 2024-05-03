FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

GEI opened at C$22.36 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.