DA Davidson Comments on UFP Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.79. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after buying an additional 74,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 107,477 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

