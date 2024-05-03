Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 877,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 57,159 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Barclays began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYCB opened at $3.37 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

