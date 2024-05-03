Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Up 2.6 %

Fortinet stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.