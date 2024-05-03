Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 157,346 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.16 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

