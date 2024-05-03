Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

