Cwm LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 413,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $180.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.84 and a 12 month high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

