Summit Financial LLC Sells 3,286 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.4 %

LVS stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $63.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

