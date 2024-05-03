Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $135,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow stock opened at $706.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $754.44 and its 200-day moving average is $711.86. The company has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.97 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

