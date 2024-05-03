Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 125,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

