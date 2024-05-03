Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

