Summit Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $298.50 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $319.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.