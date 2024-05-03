Summit Financial LLC Sells 99 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $125.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.40%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

