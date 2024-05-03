Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Envista Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Envista has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

Get Envista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.