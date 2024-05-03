FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.14% from the company’s current price.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ FARO opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $348.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.38.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 523,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 282,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

