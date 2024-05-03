Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.33 ($8.48).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAND shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

LAND opened at GBX 668 ($8.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -816.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 635.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 642.60. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

