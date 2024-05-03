Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.81.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $530.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $319.14 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $310,208,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $122,449,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after acquiring an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

