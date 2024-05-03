Wedbush Boosts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $21.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

WEN stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 842,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 173,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after buying an additional 1,162,540 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

