Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.88.

ALNY stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $165.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

