MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $465.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $215.56 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at $511,915,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

