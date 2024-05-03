Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $198.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.95.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

