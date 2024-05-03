HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCP. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,732 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 294,484 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

