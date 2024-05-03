Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 83,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $7,166,062.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,198,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 83,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $7,166,062.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,198,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,830 shares of company stock worth $13,876,320. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

