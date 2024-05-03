ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

ITT has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

ITT stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

