Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Peabody Energy has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BTU stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

