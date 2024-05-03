Arkema S.A. (ARKAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 3.7363 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03.

Arkema Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Arkema has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $114.15.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

