Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smiths News Stock Performance

Shares of SNWS stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Friday. Smiths News has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

