Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

