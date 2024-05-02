Triumph Capital Management Buys Shares of 15,519 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KJUL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 138,462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter.

KJUL opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

